BUDAPEST A car hit three migrants walking along the main road in the dark near the city of Szeged in southern Hungary and one of them died in hospital on Thursday, police said in a statement.

The other two were seriously injured in the accident near the Roszke migrant camp on the Serbian border.

Hundreds of migrants have broken out of the camp near the Serbian border in the past few days and have made their way towards the capital of Budapest on foot along main roads.

This year, nearly 400,000 migrants have made the often-perilous journey by sea from war zones - mostly in Syria and Afghanistan - and are travelling through Hungary and Austria, most of them aiming to apply for asylum in Germany.

Thousands have streamed into Hungary since Berlin and Vienna opened their borders this weekend. Hungarian authorities, following EU law, are trying to keep them in camps but thousands have managed to get to Austria and Germany by train and coach.

Hungarian police took 3,321 migrants back to camps near the Serbian border on Wednesday, the highest daily figure this year.

A 51-year-old Pakistani migrant died in Hungary last Friday after he fell and hit his head on railway tracks when a group of 350 migrants broke free from an area cordoned off by police.

Police said they did not chase the group.

