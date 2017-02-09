Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87
BERLIN Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Angela Merkel, has died at age 87, his Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) said on Friday.
BUDAPEST Hungary is ready to build a second line fencing on its southern border to keep out migrants if the situation worsens this year or next, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.
Janos Lazar also told a news conference that the government plans to set up container camps on the southern border, where it wants to detain migrants while their asylum requests are being assessed.
He said there were close to 600 migrants in Hungary waiting for their asylum application to be processed, mostly in open camps, which posed a "security risk", and the aim was to restrict them in their movement, keeping them on the border.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Larry King)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday he is under investigation in a probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential race and possible collusion by his campaign - and seemed to assail the Justice Department official overseeing the inquiry.
MIAMI President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.