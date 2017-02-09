The sun rises along the Hungary and Serbia border fence near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, October 2, 2016 as Hungarians vote in a referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST Hungary is ready to build a second line fencing on its southern border to keep out migrants if the situation worsens this year or next, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Janos Lazar also told a news conference that the government plans to set up container camps on the southern border, where it wants to detain migrants while their asylum requests are being assessed.

He said there were close to 600 migrants in Hungary waiting for their asylum application to be processed, mostly in open camps, which posed a "security risk", and the aim was to restrict them in their movement, keeping them on the border.

