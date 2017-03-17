A Hungarian policeman patrols the Hungary-Serbia border, which was recently fortified by a second fence, near the village of Gara, Hungary March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST Hungary's second line of fences on its border with Serbia will be built by the end of May and will be able to prevent any new wave of migrants coming from Turkey, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban also said it was a mistake by the European Union to rely solely on Turkey in stopping migration while at the same time criticise the Turks.

"It is definitely not smart policy that we place our safety in the hands of the Turks, and at the same time we keep pestering them, attacking them, criticising them that they are not democratic enough ... and generating conflicts with them," Orban said.

