BUDAPEST Hungary's parliament authorised the government in a law passed on Tuesday to turn to the courts to challenge an EU decision on mandatory migrant relocation quotas for EU members.

Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia voted against the quota plan proposed by the European Commission when it was approved on Sept. 22. Slovakia has also said that it will pursue legal means to challenge the decision.

(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Kevin Liffey)