Slovenia's Prime Minister Miro Cerar addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar said the European Union needed a joint solution within weeks to the migrant crisis to avoid possible conflicts between countries.

"We do not have time till spring to find a solution. We need a solution within weeks... if not we can expect conflicts between countries," Cerar told a news conference held jointly with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"The (migrant) situation is entirely out of control and has nothing to do with humanitarianism, integration and help," Cerar added.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dominic Evans)