U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
WARSAW Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday there was a clear link between illegal immigration to Europe and terrorist attacks on the continent.
"It is clear as two and two makes four, it is plain as day. There is an obvious connection," Orban told reporters after a meeting of the Visegrad Four group of central European leaders in Warsaw.
"If somebody denies this connection then, in fact, this person harms the safety of European citizens," he said through an interpreter.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
MEXICO CITY Israel should apologise for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's praise for U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, Mexico's foreign minister said on Monday, calling it an "aggression" against the country.
ZAGAN, Poland The United States deployed thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry to Poland, the Baltic states and southeastern Europe on Monday in its biggest buildup since the Cold War, condemned by Russia as part of an aggressive strategy on its frontiers.