WARSAW Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday there was a clear link between illegal immigration to Europe and terrorist attacks on the continent.

"It is clear as two and two makes four, it is plain as day. There is an obvious connection," Orban told reporters after a meeting of the Visegrad Four group of central European leaders in Warsaw.

"If somebody denies this connection then, in fact, this person harms the safety of European citizens," he said through an interpreter.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)