Migrants arrive along rail tracks as Hungarian police officers seal off the border with Serbia, near the Hungarian migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015, . REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST Hungarian police rounded up a total of 7,437 migrants crossing the Serbian border by 1400 GMT on Monday, by far the highest daily figure this year, police said.

Late on Monday police blocked off the main unofficial crossing point used by migrants entering Hungary from Serbia.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; Editing by Angus MacSwan)