BELGRADE The interior ministers of Serbia and Hungary are in "intensive communication" to resolve the situation on their border, Serbia's foreign ministry said, after clashes on Wednesday between Hungarian police and migrants.

In a statement, the ministry said Serbia would send Hungary a diplomatic note asking that Hungarian authorities do not repeat the use of tear gas over the border line between the two countries. Hungary sent a note asking Serbia to act against "what it called, armed migrants", the Serbian statement said.

(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Catherine Evans)