BRUSSELS Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday that EU officials had not offered to relocate asylum-seekers from Hungary but he would consider such a quota redistribution system if an offer were made.

Asked at a Brussels news conference about suggestions an expanded EU relocation system could help Hungary, Orban, who repeated his long-standing objection to such quotas on the grounds they would encourage more migrants to travel to Europe, said he had not heard such an offer but would consider one.

He stressed Hungary'S priority was to reinforce the EU's external frontier with Serbia and said he would do the same on the Croatian border if migrants started taking that route.

He said Hungary was against taking in many migrants, who are predominantly Muslim: "We don't want to ... have a large number of Muslims in our country," he said, citing Hungarians' experience of Ottoman rule.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)