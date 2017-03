Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

BELGRADE Serbia will send additional police to its border with Hungary and try to distance migrants from a Hungarian border fence after they clashed on Wednesday with Hungarian police, Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said.

"The aim is to prevent further attacks on the Hungarian police from our territory and in a humane and respectful way distance the migrants from the fence and the Hungarian police," he said in a statement.

(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Catherine Evans)