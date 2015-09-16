Migrants shout slogans as they stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

SZEGED, Hungary Hungarian riot police, backed by water cannon and armoured vehicles, moved into position at a border crossing on Wednesday where migrants were demanding they be allowed to cross from Serbia, a U.N. official at the scene told Reuters.

The migrants were blocked from entering Hungary by a metal fence, under a crackdown launched by Hungary's right-wing government on Tuesday. The official said more than 100 riot police with shields were present.

A spokesman for the Hungarian government said: "There are people armed with pipes and sticks on the Serbian border pelting policemen and trying to get into Hungarian territory. An aggressive group of unidentified illegal migrants is trying to get into Hungary."

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Alison Williams)