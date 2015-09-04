BUDAPEST Up to 300 migrants held at the Bicskre railway station in Hungary escaped on Friday, state news agency MTI said, the third such breakout of the day as police struggle to control swelling crowds.

Police have held the migrants at Bicske, west of Budapest, since Thursday, refusing the let them travel to Austria, and riot police were called in on Friday to control the crowd, a Reuters reporter on the scene said.

Separately police said that most of the 300 people who escaped the Roszke camp near the Serbian border had been captured.

(Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams)