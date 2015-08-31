BUDAPEST Hundreds of migrants boarded a train bound for Munich at a Budapest railway station on Monday, a Reuters reporter said, adding that Hungarian and Austrian police were checking documents on the train.

The migrants, including families with children, boarded the train calmly.

Earlier on Monday, Sami, a 35-year-old Syrian, showed a newly purchased 120 euro ticket for the 1310 CET train to Munich to a Reuters reporter.

"I have been here sleeping on the floor like a dog with my two sons for six days," he said. "Today we leave this country behind and join my sisters in Munich, inshallah."

