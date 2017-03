BUDAPEST Migrants on a Hungarian train in the town of Bicske have agreed to end their stand-off with riot police on Friday and begun to voluntarily leave the train, a Reuters reporter at the station said.

Families, mostly women and children, were seen leaving the train and police said the people would be transported to a migrant camp in Bicske.

