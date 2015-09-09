BELGRADE/BUDAPEST Rights groups are questioning the legality of a Hungarian plan to process asylum seekers in airport-like "transit" zones that will simply channel people seeking refuge in the European Union back outside it to Serbia.

At least 150,000 people, many of them Syrian refugees, have crossed into EU member Hungary from Serbia, which is not in the EU, this year en route to richer countries in western Europe.

Hungarian authorities are struggling to cope and right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban has taken a hard line, framing the crisis as a fight to defend Europe's prosperity, identity and "Christian values".

His government is building a 3.5-metre high fence along Hungary’s southern frontier with Serbia, and has vowed to cut to zero the number of migrants entering the country as of Sept. 15 with a raft of tough measures and penalties.

To this end, parliament adopted legislation last week providing for the creation of at least three zones in a narrow border strip on its southern frontier with Serbia.

Justice Minister Laszlo Trocsanyi told lawmakers they would be "similar to an airport transit zone".

"While it is located in the territory of the given state, the entry into the transit zone does not qualify, in immigration terms, as an entry into that state," he said.

Rights groups say this will strand people in a legal limbo.

The United Nations said on Monday it ‘does not like’ the idea of transit zones. Others said they were not really transit zones at all, due to the decision by Hungary in July to declare Serbia a 'safe third country' for asylum seekers.

That gives Budapest the right to deport over the border all asylum seekers entering through Serbia, on the grounds that they could have requested asylum there and received adequate treatment, an assertion rights groups say is nonsense.

It effectively slams this door to Europe shut to all asylum seekers entering via Hungary, including tens of thousands of Syrians fleeing war.

“Given that almost all of the asylum seekers in Hungary are coming by way of Serbia, in one fell swoop that would be rendering inadmissible nearly all of the asylum seekers that are coming into Hungary,” Bill Frelick, Refugee Rights Programme Director at Human Rights Watch, told Reuters.

Trocsanyi said asylum seekers would be held in the zones and their claims fast-tracked, respecting all international and EU laws. He described the measures as "proportionate" and "necessary" for the protection of Europe's borders and Hungarian citizens.

The European Union has signalled it is uncomfortable with the idea, but official criticism has been muted from a bloc whose members have all been shaken by the scale of the influx.

Rados Djurovic, head of the Serbian-based Asylum Protection Centre, said: “By declaring Serbia a safe third country, everyone who seeks asylum in Hungary has their request processed by accelerated procedure and stamped “refused” immediately, without entering into the merits.” Hungary's interior and justice ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

"VERY, VERY, VERY HORRIBLE"

The European Union considers Serbia a "safe country" for its own residents, meaning they are unlikely to be able to claim asylum elsewhere, but not for refugees from elsewhere.

With beds for just 800 asylum seekers, tens of thousands of Serb refugees from the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s still living in temporary accommodation, and no real record of granting asylum, critics say Serbia falls far short of the conditions to be considered a ‘safe third country’.

It also has one of the highest rates of unemployment in Europe, at some 20 percent, and one of the lowest average salaries, at around 400 euros per month.

“Serbia is not capable, not before and certainly not now, given such a massive flow of people,” Djurovic said. “It’s a malicious step with the aim of denying people the right to receive asylum in the European Union.”

It remains unclear what kind of access would be provided in the transit zones for independent monitoring.

“It sounds very, very, very horrible,” said Marta Pardavi of the Hungarian Helsinki Committee rights watchdog. “It’s an out-of-sight, out-of-mind scenario – facilities that completely lack transparency to the public.”

The EU has said Hungary must respect non-refoulement law – the principle that an asylum seeker must be taken in while their claim is assessed. They cannot simply be kept at arm’s length.

Yet other recent Hungarian measures include jail terms for those found to have entered Hungary illegally or damaged the border fence. Many of those transiting the Balkans are families with small children.

Frelick described the transit zones as “a legal fiction”. Djurovic said the plan was “scandalous”.

“It’s like they’re in no-man’s land, where Hungarians will sporadically apply the rules they want.” said Djurovic.

Asked on Tuesday about the plans, Vincent Cochetel, the Regional Refugee Coordinator for the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), told a news conference: “We do not like the idea of transit zone, if transit zone means that the Hungarian legislation and European standards do not apply there.”

“I do not think the Hungarian authorities at this stage have fully thought through how it can work in practice.”

Whether Serbia was a ‘safe country’ for asylum seekers was, Cochetel said, a “disputed matter between us and the Hungarian authorities.”

(Additional reporting by Krisztina Than in BUDAPEST and Alastair MacDonald in BRUSSELS; writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Philippa Fletcher)