ROSZKE, Hungary The United Nations refugee agency said it was "extremely concerned" at the violence that erupted on Wednesday between Hungarian police and migrants on Hungary's border with Serbia.

UNHCR regional representative in central Europe Montserrat Feixas Vihe said several migrants had been hurt in the clashes.

"We are extremely concerned because we have seen violence which should be and could be avoided," she said on the border.

