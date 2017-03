BUDAPEST Several hundred migrants left Budapest's Keleti railway station on foot on Saturday and plan to walk to Vienna, a Reuters photographer on the scene said, a day after about a 1,000 migrants set off on a similar journey.

Hungary sent about 4,500 migrants to the Austrian border by bus overnight, including those who were walking on the motorway, but said this was a one-off and there would be no further transports.

