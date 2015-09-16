Migrants are sent back by Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BELGRADE Serbia's prime minister accused neighbouring Hungary on Wednesday of "brutal" and "non-European" behaviour towards migrants on their joint border and urged the European Union to respond.

"We will not allow anyone to humiliate us. I call on the European Union to react, for its members to behave in line with European values," Aleksandar Vucic told Serbian state television during a visit to the United States.

"If the EU does not react, we will find a way to protect our borders and European values as well," he said. Earlier in the day, Hungarian riot police fired water cannon and tear gas at migrants demanding to be allowed to pass through Hungary's newly shut EU frontier from Serbia.

