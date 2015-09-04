BUDAPEST Hundreds of migrants have starting walk from Budapest's eastern railway station, saying they are heading to Austria, a Reuters photographer reported from the station on Friday.

They started the walk after they were not able to board trains towards Austria as Hungary has cancelled trains going to Western Europe from Budapest.

The incident was separate from one in which 300 migrants broke out of a Hungarian reception camp near the Serbian border, fleeing towards a motorway that connects southern Hungary with Budapest.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams)