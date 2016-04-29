A doctor carries a child as migrants disembark from the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) vessel at Pozzallo's harbour in Sicily, Italy, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

BERLIN Italy must fulfil its obligations in the migrant crisis, including the registration and accommodation of new arrivals, a German government spokesman said on Friday when asked about tensions between Rome and Vienna over border controls.

"The federal government has for months and months stood by it stance that we need collective and lasting solutions. This means that everybody fulfils his obligations," Steffen Seibert said at a government news conference.

"And this naturally means in this specific case that Italy fulfils its obligations, for example registering the migrants and accommodating them appropriately," Seibert said.

Austria has said it might reintroduce border controls at the Brenner pass with Italy to keep migrants out and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has said the plan to build a fence there were "shamelessly against European rules".

