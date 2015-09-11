GENEVA A record 432,761 refugees and migrants have crossed the Mediterranean so far in 2015, more than doubling the total for all of last year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday.

The Geneva-based agency released latest figures showing an estimated 309,356 people had arrived by sea in Greece by earlier this week, with another 121,139 arriving in Italy, 2,166 in Spain and 100 in Malta.

This was a record and compared with 197,940 people who arrived by sea in those four European countries in all of 2014, IOM spokesman Daniel Szabo told Reuters in response to a query.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)