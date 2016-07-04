Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ROME Italian police on Monday arrested 25 Eritreans, 12 Ethiopians and an Italian who they said belonged to an organisation that had smuggled thousands of migrants into Europe from Africa.
The arrests were made in ten cities across Italy, Sicilian police said, and the suspects were accused of people smuggling, drug trafficking and various financial crimes in a swoop made possible by the testimony of an Eritrean man arrested in 2014.
The man had "for the first time in Italy, given a complete reconstruction of the criminal activity of one of the most ruthless international migrant-trafficking bands, operating in North Africa and in Italy," a police statement said.
His testimony allowed the police to raid a small perfume shop in central Rome on June 13, where they seized 526,000 euros (£440,442) and $25,000 in cash, as well as an address book containing information on the members of the ring, it said.
Europe's worst migration crisis since World War Two has seen hundreds of thousands of people pay smugglers to make the trip to Europe from Libya in often unseaworthy boats and dinghies.
Italy has borne much of the brunt, with about 60,000 migrants arriving by boat on its shores this year.
BERLIN The inner circle of U.S. President Donald Trump has little knowledge about the European Union and Germany is having to explain how the world's biggest trading bloc does business, the German government's transatlantic coordinator said on Thursday.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will met her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for talks in London on Monday, during which she will say a continued increase in Israel's settlement activity undermines trust in the peace process.