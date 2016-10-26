A migrant waits to disembark from the rescue vessel Responder, a rescue boat run by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and the Italian Red Cross (CRI), in the Italian harbour of Vibo Marina, Italy. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross

CATANIA, Italy Some 729 migrants rescued from boats in the Mediterranean were taken to port in Sicily's Catania on Wednesday, along with the bodies of nine others killed trying to reach Italy.

The Italian Coast Guard said it coordinated more than 6,000 sea rescues from Friday to Sunday, bringing arrivals so far this year to almost 155,000, with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi saying on Tuesday the country cannot handle the same number next year.

More than 3,500 people have died or disappeared trying to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa this year, the International Organisation for Migration estimates.

