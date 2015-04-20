ROME Foreign military intervention in Libya is not on the table as part of a possible solution to the growing seaborne immigration crisis, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday.

Speaking in a joint press conference with Maltese premier Joseph Muscat in Rome, Renzi said that the only way to stop the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean to Europe was to block people traffickers that are organising the perilous trips.

But of the possible options, "military intervention is not on the table", Renzi said, adding that foreign military activity only made sense if there were a truce among the country's warring factions.

