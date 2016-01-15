Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan listens to a reporter's question during a news conference at the end of a cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

BRUSSELS Italy said that resources to help Turkey manage the migrant crisis can come from the European Union budget and there needs to be more certainty on how the money is spent, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.

"I want to reiterate that Italy fully supports action to help Turkey," Padoan told a news conference in Brussels.

"We think however that it needs to be more clearly defined," he said. "We believe that A, the resources can be found within the EU budget and B, there must be a clear understanding of how the resources are used."

Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a separate news conference on Friday that Italy blocked funding of 3 billion euros ($3.27 billion) pledged last year by the bloc to help Turkey care for Syrian refugees at a meeting the Dutchman chaired.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie)