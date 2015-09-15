Haytham, 43, a Syrian migrant from Damascus, smiles and carries his son Zine as he jokes with his wife Noor and his son Ahmed, 11, on a passenger ship while traveling from the Greek island of Lesbos to Athens September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ihab, a 30-year-old Syrian migrant from Deir Al Zour, reacts as he talks on the phone with his mother, who has been a refugee in Germany for two months, at the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ihab (R), 30, his wife Abeer (C) and Tameer, Syrian migrants from Deir Al Zour, war-torn Syria, watch a video on a mobile phone on a passenger ship while traveling from the Greek island of Lesbos to Athens September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ihab, a 30-year old Syrian migrant from Deir Al Zour, war-torn Syria, takes a selfie with his wife Abeer after disembarking from a passenger ship in Athens, Greece September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Feraz Chawa (C), a migrant from Aleppo, war-torn Syria, walks at the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Feraz Chawa (R), a migrant from Aleppo, war-torn Syria, talks to his wife Heba at the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Yasmine (2nd L), a 6-year-old migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, shares her sandwich with Zine, 2, from Damascus as they wait with their parents for a bus to drive them to the Greece-Macedonian border crossing, in Athens September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Yasmine (3rd R), 6, a migrant from Deir Al Zour, war-torn Syria, sits with her parents on the metro in Athens, Greece September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Yasmine, a 6-year-old migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, cries at the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters photographer Zohra Bensemra is following a group of families fleeing the war in Syria and seeking a new life in Europe. Her first report comes from Lesbos in Greece, where she caught up with refugees she had earlier met in Bodrum, on the coast of Turkey. They had been brought by people smugglers across the narrow strip of water between the two countries.

LESBOS, Greece, Sept 15 Six-year-old Yasmine is crying on the beach. The men who have just brought her family across the narrow sea between Bodrum in Turkey and this Greek tourist island threw away the dress her grandmother gave her.

It was tossed into the water in a bag as her family crossed by tiny boat, fleeing their home in Deir al-Zor in war-torn Syria for what they hope will be a new, safer life in Europe.

They are heading for Germany, which is one of the reasons for Yasmine's tears. Her grandmother has been a refugee in that country for two months and the girl had brought the dress to show the older woman that she had kept it.

A bit later, Yasmine's father -- 30-year-old Ihab -- tells of his own emotional pain as he sits on a ferry sent by the Greek authorities to get the refugees to Athens and on their way.

The same bag contained his wedding photographs.

Ihab says it feels like all his happy memories have been lost.

The family is one of tens of thousands crossing into Europe from Turkey and the Middle East aiming to get north, through Greece and the Balkans into Hungary and beyond.

Many are paying people smugglers for parts of the journey, notably the dangerous crossing between Turkey and Greece.

Malik, 24, from the Kurdish area of Hasaka in Syria, says he had to sell his niece's earrings for 150 euros to top up the 2,250 euros per person his five-strong family paid the smugglers to get to Lesbos.

Refugees must pay in dollars to cross from Bodrum in an inflatable boat, they say, while what they call a yacht costs euros.

Getting to the smugglers' boat took a five-hour overnight drive and a two-hour walk through a dark forest with armed men, says Haytham, a refugee fleeing from fighting in Damascus.

"We were not allowed to use any light," he says.

The crossing from Turkey and the eventual trip to Athens is only the beginning for Yasmine and the various families. Ahead lies a trek north through Greece, up via Macedonia and Serbia to Hungary and on to Austria, Germany and more industrialised countries.

A long walk, an observer says to Feras Chawa, another newly arrived Syrian on the beach in Lesbos.

"I am ready to walk to end of the world to get a better life and good education for my children," he says.

($1 = 0.8825 euros)

(Reporting by Zohra Bensemra; Writing by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Catherine Evans)