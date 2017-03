Migrants confront Macedonian police during clashes at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. Macedonian police drove back crowds of migrants and refugees trying to enter from Greece on Friday after a night spent stranded in no-man's land by an emergency decree effectively sealing the Macedonian frontier. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Four-year-old Rashida from Kobani, Syria, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A migrant girl walks on the train tracks near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

GEVGELIJA, Macedonia Hundreds of migrants and refugees streamed into Macedonia from Greece on Friday, a Reuters reporter said, hours after police fired tear gas to drive them back having sealed the frontier under an emergency decree.

"The police moved away and we entered, no one stopped us," one man said, without giving his name.

