BRUSSELS Leaders of the European Union meet on Thursday for the sixth time in nine months to address a migration crisis that has divided member states and threatens to wreck its open-borders Schengen zone.

Leaders have agreed a wide range of measures to handle the hundreds of thousands of refugees and economic migrants crossing the Mediterranean. But many have yet to take effect, and the summit focus will be on implementation.

Here is where the EU stands on various migration policies:

BORDER FORCES

After some 800 people from single boat drowned off Libya in April, the EU effectively reversed a cutback in warships conducting search and rescue operations; since June, a naval operation has been targeting people-smugglers. Plans to roam far into Libyan waters are on hold, seeking U.N. support.

Since the summer, most arrivals have been not in Italy but on Greek islands off Turkey. Greece has complained that EU states have offered only about 450 of 775 extra guards asked for. The EU says Greece refused to request full assistance until threatened with suspension from the Schengen zone this month.

In addition to now deploying hundreds of seconded border guards to Greece, including on its northern border to check migrants trying to enter Macedonia, the EU executive proposed this week beefing up Frontex and creating a standing pool of 1,500 personnel in an EU-run European Border and Coast Guard.

Greece is among states unhappy with a proposal for Brussels to have power to send in the EU force uninvited. But Germany and France among others say protecting the external borders of the Schengen zone is vital to preserve free movement inside Europe.

EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE

The EU has paid for food, medicine, shelter and other needs for migrants in countries which have asked for it, including Greece and Italy and non-EU states in the Balkans. The executive Commission has offered 2.8 billion euros ($3.0 billion) in new funding for Africa, Turkey and U.N. agencies and asked states to match that. So far, they have pledged just 575 million euros.

RELOCATION

After furious rows in which Hungary and other eastern states were outvoted in their opposition to obligatory quotas for EU states to take in refugees, leaders agreed in September to move up to 160,000 Syrian, Eritrean and Iraqi asylum seekers over two years from Greece, Italy and other overburdened countries so that their claims could be processed elsewhere.

However, so far only 4,097 places have been made available to receive relocated asylum seekers and 208, out of a possible 160,000, have been flown out of Italy and Greece. Many of those eligible have already made their own way to northern Europe. Many also are wary of invitations to countries they do not know.

Hungary refused to make use of its right to relocate 54,000 people. That allocation may now be used for others, including Sweden, which after giving asylum to huge numbers of people has now declared it can take no more for now.

Longer term, Germany is leading to revise the EU's Dublin rules, which state that asylum must be claimed at the point of entry into the EU, to include a permanent system of relocating people around Europe. Many states opposed that idea, though most back a plan to review the Dublin rules next year.

RESETTLEMENT

EU states volunteered in the summer to take in 22,000 people direct from U.N. refugee camps. So far, some 600 have arrived.

Germany has pushed for a new voluntary scheme to resettle Syrians from Turkey, to provide a safe alternative to expensive and dangerous transit with people smugglers. Other states are cautious and all European leaders say further help for Turkey will depend on its showing it is curbing irregular migrants.

TURKEY

Despite qualms about President Tayyip Erdogan's human rights record, the EU has turned to Turkey for help in staunching the movement of people from Syria and Iraq as well as Afghanistan and other parts of Asia to the Greek islands. On Nov. 29, it agreed to give Ankara 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to help Syrian refugees, to ease visa requirements for Turks and to give a new impetus to long-stalled negotiations on Turkish EU membership, if Ankara holds down departures to Greece.

EU data shows little effect on migration flows so far.

HOTSPOTS

Accompanying the relocation of asylum-seekers , EU agencies will staff six locations in Italy and five in Greece to identify and fingerprint migrants, lodge their asylum claims and, particularly after concerns raised by the Islamic State attacks in Paris last month, check they are not security threats.

Northern states say policies of "waving through" irregular migrants across Schengen's open borders jeopardises the system. Italy and Greece say they have not had enough help and that they will not host "concentration camps" on their soil.

Only two of the planned 11 locations are now operational, an EU report found this week. It pressed Italy and Greece to take steps to ensure migrants are confined to the centres. Some EU officials want more coercion to ensure migrants are identified and those not entitled to asylum deported. But Italy, Greece and refugee agencies are concerned not to harm their welfare.

DEPORTATION

Fewer than 40 percent of failed asylum seekers are deported. Now the EU has agreed that economic migrants whose claims for refugee status fail will be returned home more quickly. The EU is working with countries to ensure they take more people back.

Frontex is setting up a Returns Office and gaining more powers to organise flights. Citizens of Balkan states and Turkey, which are seeking EU membership, are being put on a list of "safe" countries whose deportation would be fast-tracked.

However, this remains problematic and expensive. Pakistan rejected some people flown this month by Frontex from Greece. In total, EU data shows 811 people deported since September. Some 1.2 million have claimed asylum so far this year.

AID

Under declarations made with African leaders at a summit in Malta in November, the EU will use its development aid budget to reduce poverty and other factors that drive migration, encourage governments to curb people-smuggling gangs and dissuade their citizens from migrating and cooperate with EU deportations.

FOREIGN MISSIONS

Officials have steered away from suggestions the EU should set up facilities to process asylum applications in Africa or the Middle East. Among other things, some say they could be vulnerable to attack and hard to manage. However, EU embassies are to have immigration officers to monitor migration trends.

The EU is working with international agencies in Niger to inform migrants about to head for Libya of the risks they will run and their low chances of being allowed to settle in Europe.

LEGAL MIGRATION

The EU executive is reviewing schemes to issue EU visas to skilled workers as among the safe routes for immigration. It plans to bring new proposals in early 2016.

