A group of 106 sub-Saharan Africans on board a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station some 25 miles off the Libyan coast, in this October 4, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/Files

BRUSSELS European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to triple the funding for a search and rescue operation for refugees in the Mediterranean Sea after nearly 2,000 drowned trying to reach Europe since the start of the year.

"We want to move quickly. So we will triple the financial resources for the relevant missions of Frontex, clearly improve them," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference after an emergency summit in Brussels.

"For Germany I can add: if it turns out that the funds are not sufficient we will have to talk about it again. Money should be no object here."

