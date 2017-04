BRUSSELS European Union interior ministers will hold an emergency council next Tuesday, Sept. 22, to discuss the migration crisis, the meeting's chairman said after a similar meeting on Monday ended in deadlock.

Luxembourg, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, said in a statement it wanted the council to agree a mechanism to relocate 120,000 asylum-seekers from frontier states, a matter of bitter division between Germany and other western states on the one hand and Hungary and eastern allies on the other.

