BRUSSELS Turkey's latest proposals in talks with the European Union are aimed at rescuing refugees, discouraging human traffickers and ushering in a new era in relations between Brussels and Ankara, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday.

"With these new proposals we aim to rescue refugees, discourage those who misuse and exploit their situation and find a new era in Turkey-EU relations," Davutoglu said at a NATO news conference in Brussels.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Robin Emmott; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)