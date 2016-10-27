ISTANBUL A NATO mission in the Aegean sea to stem the flow of migrants towards Europe has fulfilled its target and is no longer necessary, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Thursday.

Speaking to the state broadcaster TRT in Brussels, Isik said Turkey has informed NATO about the need to complete the mission.

Following last year's uncontrolled migrant flows to Europe, the worst such crisis since World War Two, NATO ships had begun patrolling in the Aegean Sea with the European Union's border agency Frontex and local coastguards.

