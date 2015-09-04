OSLO Norway could see a rising number of refugees and asylum seekers arriving in the country in the coming months, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Friday.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration earlier in the day said 2,313 people had arrived in August, more than double the number for the same month last year. It now expects 16,000 to arrive in 2015, up from a previous prediction of 11,000.

August normally sees the highest inflow of people but that may not be the case this year, Solberg said.

"It's not certain that the numbers will fall. It may well be that it rises," she told a news conference.

