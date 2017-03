OSLO Norway will intensify its border controls in an effort to gain a better overview of asylum seekers arriving in the country, the country's Justice Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It's important that Norwegian authorities as quickly as possible learn the identity and background of those who arrive in the country, among other things to prevent illegal immigration and fight international crime," it said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)