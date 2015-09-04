PRAGUE Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday it was critical to show citizens that European leaders can guarantee security when solving the migrant crisis.

"The most important question today is whether citizens in members states who are suffering from uncertainties, who have mistrust in institutions, we have to really show we are able to control the situation, able to manage the situation and convince citizens if European leaders are able to guarantee security," Orban told reporters after meeting his Czech, Slovak and Polish counterparts.

