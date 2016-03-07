Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a news conference with Bavarian State Premier Horst Seehofer (not pictured) in Budapest, Hungary, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has rejected a European Union plan to resettle migrants directly to European states from Turkey, a Hungarian government spokesman said on Monday.

"He has vetoed the plan which would resettle migrants and asylum-seekers directly from Turkey to Europe," spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Reuters.

Orban's tough stance on migration has boosted his support at home. Last month he proposed a referendum on whether Hungarians accepted the EU's planned system of resettlement quotas, one his government firmly opposes.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Andrew Roche)