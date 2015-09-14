WARSAW Poland is ready to impose controls at its borders with other European Union members in case of any threats to border security, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Monday.

She also said she told European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that Poland would not agree automatic quotas for accepting migrants and that Warsaw demands a strengthening of controls at EU's external borders.

"As soon as I receive (any) notification of any threat (to border security), Poland will start controlling its borders," Kopacz told reporters. "We will accept only as many refugees as we can afford, not a single one more or less," she said.

