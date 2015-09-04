WARSAW The European Union has to tackle the reasons for the arrival of migrants and not only focus on how to share them between countries, because otherwise Europe may soon face millions of them, Poland's foreign minister Grzegorz Schetyna said.

"The scale of the migration is enormous, so we can't focus - I'm talking about the whole of Europe - on allocating illegal migrants without fighting the causes (of their arrival)," Schetyna told private Radio Zet.

"We have to think of how to stop the illegal migration. Otherwise (we may have) soon have 3-4 million economic refugees," he also said.

