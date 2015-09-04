WARSAW Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Friday she wanted the European Council to discuss ways to tackle the migrant crisis soon as the situation would get out of control if more waves of migrants arrived in Europe.

Speaking after a meeting of the prime ministers of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic in Prague, Kopacz reiterated her opposition to mandatory quotas for relocating migrants coming into Europe.

"There has to be full coordination on the European level. I will want us to discuss scenarios at the European Council meeting in October or an earlier one, in September, if there is one," Kopacz said after the so-called Visegrad group meeting.

