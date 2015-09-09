KRYNICA, Poland Poland's main opposition Law and Justice party's candidate for prime minister in the October election said on Wednesday that the country would not yield to pressure from European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's over the migrant crisis.

"What we're hearing today from Juncker is in a sense putting pressure on us," Beata Szydlo said. "The Polish government should definitely not yield to this pressure."

In his first State of the Union address to the European Parliament, Juncker outlined an emergency plan for mandatory resettlement of 160,000 refugees among the EU's 28 member states and promised a permanent asylum mechanism to cope with future crises.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Louise Ireland)