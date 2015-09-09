WARSAW Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Wednesday Poland was considering raising the number of migrants it was willing to accept, but wanted to control who and when they would be allowed entry.

"We initially declared accepting 2,000 migrants," Kopacz told a news conference. "Now we're considering raising that number. "We want for Poland to have control over who, in what number and when arrives. Negotiations are ongoing."

"Calls for Polish solidarity is no blackmail," she added. "Acting jointly and efficiently in the EU is in our interest. Let's be decent, European Commission President (Jean-Claude) Juncker has reminded us that once we were also refugees."

