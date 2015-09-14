WARSAW The European Union will face an institutional crisis if it decides to impose mandatory quotas on accepting migrants against the will of some of its member states, Polish EU affairs minister Rafal Trzaskowski said on Monday.

"If we are taking such an important decision, all countries should agree to that," Trzaskowski said at a media briefing in Brussels, broadcast by Polish state television TVP Info.

Poland together with its central European peers is opposing mandatory quotas for accepting migrants proposed by the EU Commission.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Adrian Krajewski)