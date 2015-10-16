WARSAW Poland will send around 70 border officials to Hungary to help it secure its border with Serbia, Poland's Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said after a European Union summit on Thursday.

Landlocked Hungary has struggled to deal with the largest wave of migrants in Europe since World War Two and has already built a fence along its border with Serbia despite criticism from international partners.

In the nine months to September, Hungary reported 204,000 people crossing its borders who did not have the appropriate passports and visas. That was a 13-fold increase on the same period in 2014.

Because of the fence, the flow of migrants from Serbia has already dropped steeply.

"We are sending five highly specialised vehicles with night vision devices (to Hungary), with equipment, which will allow for guarding the entire border (with Serbia)," Kopacz was quoted as saying by Polish state agency PAP early on Friday.

"Additionally, we are sending a few less specialised vehicles, and around 70 border control officers," she said.

According to PAP, Kopacz also said Poland was ready to boost the EU border agency Frontex by supplying an additional 40 border control officials, on top of around 40 it had already assigned to it.

EU members have struggled to agree on a strategy to tackle the migrant crisis. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic all opposed a plan for mandatory national quotas to share out 120,000 asylum seekers among the bloc's 28 member states that was approved last month.

(Reporting by Wiktor Szary)