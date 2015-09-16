WARSAW The leader of Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) warned on Wednesday that accepting migrants could negatively affect Poland's daily life and security and said a "safe" way of helping them was by sending financial support.

Speaking at a parliamentary debate on the migrant crisis, Jaroslaw Kaczynski said the government had no right to take the decision whether to accept migrants without clear consent from the society.

"There exists a serious risk that the following process is started," Kaczynski said. "First the number of foreigners drastically increases, then they ... declare that they will not observe the law, our customs."

"If somebody says it is untrue, then let him take a look around Europe, let him look at Sweden," he added. "We should help, but in a safe way, financially."

