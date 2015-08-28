BERLIN An escalation of the crisis in Ukraine could spark a migration crisis, which will particularly affect Poland, Polish president Andrzej Duda said on Friday.

Speaking at a joint conference with his German counterpart Joachim Gauck, Duda said the problem of refugees coming to the European Union should be solved by helping those who arrived, supporting peace and prosperity in their countries of origin and fighting against smuggling.

Duda also said receiving migrants in Europe should be based on the capacities of particular EU countries.

