Pope Francis delivers a speech at the port of Mytilene where he met local population and threw a wreath of flowers in memory of the migrants died at sea trying to reach Europe, on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Pope Francis greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Bonetti/Greek PM Press Office/Handout via Reuters

A boy shakes the hand of Pope Francis as he greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Bonetti/Greek PM Press Office/Handout via Reuters

An activist (R) is prevented from unfurling a banner by a plain clothed security officer (L) during Pope Francis' speech at the port of Mytilene during the Pope's visit on the Greek Island of Lesbos aiming at supporting refugees and drawing attention to the front line of Europe's migration crisis in Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A group of Syrian refugees board a plane with Pope Francis at the airport of Mytilene, in the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

A group of Syrian refugees board a plane with Pope Francis at the airport of Mytilene, in the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

A group of Syrian refugees wait to board a plane with Pope Francis at the airport of Mytilene, in the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

A group of Syrian refugees arrive to board a plane with Pope Francis at the airport of Mytilene, in the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

LESBOS Three families of Syrian refugees boarded Pope Francis's plane heading back to the Vatican on Saturday after his lightning visit to a Greek island on the frontline of Europe's migrant crisis, a Reuters witness said.

"The Pope has desired to make a gesture of welcome regarding refugees, accompanying on his plane to Rome three families of refugees from Syria, 12 people in all, including six children," a statement issued by the Vatican said.

(Reporting By Phillip Pullella; Editing by Andrew Heavens)