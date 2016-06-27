Crackdown on bush refineries unsettles Nigeria's oil heartland
OGONILAND, Nigeria Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
BUDAPEST Hungary will go ahead with a planned referendum on future European Union quotas for resettling migrants, a Hungarian government spokesman said on Monday.
"The government is determined, and has no reason not to hold (the vote)," spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Reuters. "It has never been more relevant to ask what the people think."
Kovacs said President Janos Ader will have to set a date for the referendum, which Prime Minister Viktor Orban's office has previously said could be held in September or October.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)
WASHINGTON A watchdog agency at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it is planning to review how President Donald Trump's immigration executive order to temporarily suspend travel from seven majority-Muslim nations was implemented.
BERLIN The inner circle of U.S. President Donald Trump has little knowledge about the European Union and Germany is having to explain how the world's biggest trading bloc does business, the German government's transatlantic coordinator said on Thursday.