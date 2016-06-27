BUDAPEST Hungary will go ahead with a planned referendum on future European Union quotas for resettling migrants, a Hungarian government spokesman said on Monday.

"The government is determined, and has no reason not to hold (the vote)," spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Reuters. "It has never been more relevant to ask what the people think."

Kovacs said President Janos Ader will have to set a date for the referendum, which Prime Minister Viktor Orban's office has previously said could be held in September or October.

