Migrants on a rubber dinghy awaiting rescue are seen from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Sabratha in Libya, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An unconscious migrant is brought from one of several boats to the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Sabratha in Libya, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants awaiting rescue on a rubber dinghy are seen from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Sabratha in Libya, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Spanish military aircraft flies overhead as rescue NGOs Sea-Eye, Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and Jugend Rettet Iuventa carry out a joint rescue operation as some 20 migrants drowned in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Spanish military aircraft flies overhead as rescue NGOs Sea-Eye, Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and Jugend Rettet Iuventa, and a Tunisian fishing boat carry out a joint rescue operation as some 20 migrants drowned in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) lift a body bag with a dead migrant from their rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) onto their ship Phoenix, after some 20 migrants drowned in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A rescued migrant climbs down from a Tunisian fishing vessel onto a rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) to be taken to the Dutch rescue ship Sea-Eye, after some 20 migrants on a rubber dinghy drowned in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants in a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by NGOs Sea-Eye and the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) after some 20 migrants drowned in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A rescued migrant climbs down from a Tunisian fishing vessel onto a rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) to be taken to the Dutch rescue ship Sea-Eye, after some 20 migrants on a rubber dinghy drowned in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescued migrants watch from the deck of the Dutch rescue ship Sea-Eye as a joint rescue operation with the Malta-based he Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) takes place after some 20 migrants on a rubber dinghy drowned in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescue NGOs Sea-Eye, Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and Jugend Rettet Iuventa carry out a joint rescue operation as some 20 migrants drowned in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescue NGOs Sea-Eye and the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) carry out a joint rescue operation as some 20 migrants on a rubber dinghy drowned in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

ROME Seven migrants died in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya while trying to reach Europe on Sunday, an official of a rescue ship said.

Reuters had earlier erroneously reported that 20 people had died.

Chris Catrambone, co-founder of the Malta-based Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), said "the discrepancy was due to confusion" in communication between two ships involved in the rescue operation.

Rescue ships took on thousands of survivors from dinghies in deteriorating weather between Friday and Sunday.

(Story corrects number confirmed dead.)

(Reporting by Darrin Zammit Lupi; Writing by Philip Pullella; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)