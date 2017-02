Migrants rest on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant listens to instructions from Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) personnel on the MOAS ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants are searched by Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) personnel after boarding the MOAS rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescue swimmers of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and medical staff from Italian NGO EMERGENCY take part in a training exercise off the MOAS ship Topaz Responder, as the ship stands by for migrants in distress, in international waters off the coast of Libya, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant prays on his knees after boarding the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Nurses from EMERGENCY, an Italian NGO, treat a migrant and her baby on board the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder after they were rescued some 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A fast rescue daughter craft (FRDC) is seen at the stern of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder as it stands by for migrant search and rescue operations off the coast of Libya, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Crew members on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder wait to transfer supplies to the MOAS ship Phoenix in international waters off the coast of Libya, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescue swimmers of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) take part in a training exercise off the MOAS ship Topaz Responder as the ship stands by for migrants in distress, in international waters off the coast of Libya, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant rests on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder tests its fire hoses during a crew training exercise as the ship stands by for migrants in distress in international waters off the coast of Libya, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant rests on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Spanish plane and Italian Navy ship pass near migrants in a dinghy awaiting rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant is comforted by a friend after being rescued, on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder, around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant prays on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant prays on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A collapsed migrant is assisted by Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescuers after boarding the MOAS ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A crew member on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder looks out for migrants in distress in international waters, off the coast of Libya, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants in a dinghy reach out for life jackets thrown to them by rescuers of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) some 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants rest on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants are transferred from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder to an Italian Coast Guard vessel after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A cultural mediator from Italian NGO EMERGENCY carries a migrant baby on board the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants are transferred from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder to an Italian Coast Guard vessel after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants embrace on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants in a dinghy wait to climb aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants rest on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant eats a biscuit on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants in a dinghy climb aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A crew member on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder looks at navigation charts as the ship stands by for migrants in distress in international waters off the coast of Libya, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A crew member on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder watches the sunset as the ship stands by for migrants in distress in international waters off the coast of Libya, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

ABOARD THE TOPAZ RESPONDER The first reports came in at dawn. A growing number of flimsy rubber dinghies, packed with migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, in difficulty in the Mediterranean Sea.

By the time the ship Topaz Responder arrived on the scene, some 20 nautical miles (37 kms) off the Libyan coast, on June 23, its crew counted 21 inflatable boats.

By the end of the day, the vessel and other ships had plucked about 5,000 people from more than 40 boats, according to the Italian coastguard. One person died before they arrived.

"I was on the boat for five hours at sea ... I didn't feel good because it wasn't safe," said Afigu Barrie, 20, a student from Sierra Leone rescued by the crew of the Topaz Responder.

"Now I'm comfortable. I appreciate this so much. I thank God."

Europe's worst immigration crisis since World War Two is showing little sign of a slowdown in the flow of people heading across the sea from North Africa to Italy.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, 225,095 migrants and refugees have arrived in Europe by sea so far this year. There have been 2,889 deaths in the Mediterranean compared with 1,838 in the first six months of 2015.

Last week, thousands of people were pulled from international waters in just several days, according to the Italian coastguard, as people smugglers increased operations in good weather. Many set off from Libya.

Reuters photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi on board the Topaz Responder, operated by the privately funded Malta-based Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), witnessed one major rescue operation, also involving other humanitarian and navy ships and the Italian coastguard.

MOAS was founded in 2014 by entrepreneurs Christopher Catrambone and his wife Regina in response to the tragic death of several hundred migrants who drowned when their boat sank off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa in October 2013.

It says it has since rescued more than 15,000 people.

"The pressure is there, it hasn't abated in any way. You still have a very strong and steady flow of Africans coming on the central Mediterranean route," Ian Ruggier, MOAS head of operations, said.

"I think nothing has happened since last year to change that ... There is still a significant number of people wanting to leave Libyan shores."

For pictures, click on reut.rs/29bgb8n

PRAYERS AND SLEEP

The Topaz Responder had been at sea for six days conducting patrols before it was called to help late last week by the Rome Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.

Upon arrival, it launched one of its two Fast Rescue Daughter Craft (FRDC), named after Syrian brothers Aylan and Galib Kurdi whose deaths while trying to reach Greece from Turkey last year made global headlines.

The crew on the smaller vessel, including two rescue swimmers and a medic, approached the nearest overcrowded dinghy and began throwing life jackets to those on board.

The Topaz Responder drew closer and the FRDC nudged the dinghy against the ship, allowing the migrants to scramble aboard. Many dropped to their knees in prayer while waiting to be frisked by security personnel before the ship headed on to help another dinghy.

"I feel so good," said Osman Kalokoh from Sierra Leone. "So relieved."

In total, 382 migrants, most from West Africa, were rescued that day by the Topaz Responder, including babies.

People hugged one another and others cried loudly. Then they slept, exhausted by a journey that had begun months before in the hope of finding a new life in Europe. Later they were transferred to an Italian coastguard ship bound for Sicily.

"Being in Europe now, I want to continue my education. I want to learn something better," Barrie said. "I want to be better tomorrow."

(Additional reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Janet Lawrence)