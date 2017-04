GENEVA A new route for refugees seeking asylum in the European Union is likely to open up as Hungary restricts entry, diverting thousands of migrants daily through other countries, UNHCR spokeswoman Melissa Fleming said on Tuesday.

"We’re definitely in touch with different countries on contingencies and UNHCR is ready to move and assist different countries as best we can," Fleming said. "It’s going to be just as much a struggle as it has been for Macedonia and Greece."

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)